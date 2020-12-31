HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00010572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $76,735.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00562863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00159249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00087449 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

