Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $965.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Honest has a market capitalization of $596,483.08 and approximately $965.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00129676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00565169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00162099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00310976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00082533 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.