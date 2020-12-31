Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $455.27

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $455.27 and traded as low as $411.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 74,025 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.83.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

