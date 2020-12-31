Hyperion Market Cap Reaches $33.82 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and $40,085.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00128027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00181144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00559992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00302960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

