I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 11.2% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.15. 335,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 150,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.