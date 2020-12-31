Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.44

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.44 and traded as low as $50.00. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 203,840 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,534,349,000 after buying an additional 8,528,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

