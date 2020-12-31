iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 2% This Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and Upbit. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $58.24 million and $2.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Ethfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

