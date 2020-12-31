Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average of $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $9,108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 88.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

