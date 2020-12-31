ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $384,920.60 and approximately $28,372.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000219 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,709,995 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.