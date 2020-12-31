IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.69

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

