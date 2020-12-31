Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $11.64. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immersion shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 14,757 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immersion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a PE ratio of -238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

