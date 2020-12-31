Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.