Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.10

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 27158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$652.73 million and a P/E ratio of -56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) alerts:

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$45,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,491,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,054,983.84.

About Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.