Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.10

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 27158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$652.73 million and a P/E ratio of -56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.
