Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $23.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,822. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

