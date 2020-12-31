Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P Sells 8,690 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 376,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,335. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.