India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,802,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,455,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

