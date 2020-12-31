Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

OTCMKTS:INVVY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Indivior has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

