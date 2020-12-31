Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.78

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and traded as high as $39.75. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

