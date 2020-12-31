Injective Protocol Price Reaches $4.15 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $62.09 million and $15.70 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00014280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00181020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00561918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00305797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00082222 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,975,178 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

