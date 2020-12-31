Ink Achieves Market Cap of $407,020.54 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ink has a market cap of $407,020.54 and $125,058.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 101.9% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00129621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00561910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00160362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

