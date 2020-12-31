Ink One Day Volume Reaches $121,741.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market cap of $283,504.60 and approximately $121,741.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.