Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.36, with a volume of 56544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.81.

INE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.61.

The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -45.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

