InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.12. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 7 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

