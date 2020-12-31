INO COIN One Day Volume Reaches $458,491.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00017417 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $919.71 million and approximately $458,491.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00562112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00160038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082733 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.