Insider Buying: MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,700 Shares of Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $303,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 7,107 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,355.86.

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87.

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

Shares of MDVL opened at $15.29 on Thursday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

