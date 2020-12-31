Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Acquires 9,245 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros acquired 9,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $84,499.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $187,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

