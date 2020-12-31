Insider Buying: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Purchases 315 Shares of Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Gary G. White purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $10,001.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 4th, Gary G. White purchased 325 shares of United Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $9,984.00.

UBSI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

