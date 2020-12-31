Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $21,090.00.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $753.27 million, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 293,782 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 23.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.