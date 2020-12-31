Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,352 shares in the company, valued at $511,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seema Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

NYSE:BNED opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

