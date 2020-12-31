Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$5,192,007.68 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,090,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,709,140.98.

TSE CNR opened at C$139.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.46. The firm has a market cap of C$99.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

