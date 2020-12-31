Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.10 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 718.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

