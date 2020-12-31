Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

