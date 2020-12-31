Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 31,600 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

IBKR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.