Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Sells $588,980.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

