Insider Selling: NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Insider Sells £20,600 in Stock

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) insider David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.13. The company has a market capitalization of £95.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. NWF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

