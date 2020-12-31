Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.