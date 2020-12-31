Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE OHI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
