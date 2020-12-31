Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $1,126,922.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,126,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,468.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

