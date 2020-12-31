Insider Selling: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Allen Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 15,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $226,800.00.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFFP. BidaskClub downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

