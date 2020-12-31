Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 3,813 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

