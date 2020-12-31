Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 100.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $72,352.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.