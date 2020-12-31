Insolar Trading 39.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $286,835.38 and approximately $138,370.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

