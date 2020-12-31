Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.72

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.72 and traded as high as $152.98. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $150.89, with a volume of 245,717 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.91.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.9834256 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

