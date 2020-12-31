Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.03. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 98,479 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

