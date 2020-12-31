Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

