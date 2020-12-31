Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.01. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

