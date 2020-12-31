International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

NYSE:IFF opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.