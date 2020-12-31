International Flavors & Fragrances Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 3,427 call options.

IFF traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.16. 30,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

