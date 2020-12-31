InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

