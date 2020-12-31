Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 1.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.94. 22,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 89,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

