Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Up 1.5%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.63 and last traded at $122.25. Approximately 9,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit