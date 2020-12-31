Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.63 and last traded at $122.25. Approximately 9,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

